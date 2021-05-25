CIBC Increases Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to C$6.00

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock remained flat at $$3.42 on Tuesday. 7,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $558.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,719 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 759,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 539,591 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

