Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 139.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $168.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

