Cibc World Markets Corp Has $18.22 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,959 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.