Cibc World Markets Corp Has $24.47 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $575.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $195.11 and a 12-month high of $595.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.