Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.17% of Hill-Rom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRC stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.