Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,424 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

