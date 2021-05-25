Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 159,064 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

