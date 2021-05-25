Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$53.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 333,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,314. The company has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.