Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to Sell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,674 ($21.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

