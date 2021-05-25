Clarus Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,945 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.