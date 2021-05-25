Clarus Group Inc. Invests $103,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

