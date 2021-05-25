Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Clarus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Clarus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

