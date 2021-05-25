Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 207,684 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.08. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

