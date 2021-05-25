Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.56

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

