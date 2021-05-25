CloakCoin Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $4,468.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053142 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,647,343 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

