Cloudbric Hits Market Cap of $6.87 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $209,750.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.45 or 0.00940722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.03 or 0.09839966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars.

