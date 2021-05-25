Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Shares of NET opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.81 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,357 shares of company stock worth $59,288,757 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

