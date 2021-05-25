Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

Clover Health Investments stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 147,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,615,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

