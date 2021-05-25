CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 0.7%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.13. 14,232,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average session volume of 2,597,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

