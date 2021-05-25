CLSA Cuts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $134.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CLSA from $159.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. CLSA’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NTES opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetEase by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

