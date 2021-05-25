Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.