CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

CWBR has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.84.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CohBar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

