Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

