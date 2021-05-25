Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.