Comerica Bank Buys 9,931 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 254,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,123 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 599.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 119,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.