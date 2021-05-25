Comerica Bank Has $926,000 Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

