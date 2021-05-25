Comerica Bank Invests $944,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,635 shares of company stock worth $300,333 and sold 963,288 shares worth $43,612,308. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

