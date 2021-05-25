Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caleres were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $4,695,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $951.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Caleres’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

