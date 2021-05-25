Comerica Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Comerica stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,470 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 445,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 263,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

