Commerce Bank Acquires 274 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.