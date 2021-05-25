Commerce Bank Acquires 308 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

