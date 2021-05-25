Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 194.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

