Commerce Bank Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 60.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

