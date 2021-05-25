Commerce Bank Has $555,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

