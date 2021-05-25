Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBSB opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

EBSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

