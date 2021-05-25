Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 452 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $460.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.28 and its 200 day moving average is $404.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

