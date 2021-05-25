Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 102.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $36.98.

