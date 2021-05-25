Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.