Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,550,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

