Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 50.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

