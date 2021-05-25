Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,372 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

