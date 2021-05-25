Comparing Li Auto (LI) and Its Competitors

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Li Auto to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Li Auto and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92 Li Auto Competitors 912 2278 2580 147 2.33

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 93.51%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion -$23.24 million -130.06 Li Auto Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 39.18

Li Auto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Li Auto Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

