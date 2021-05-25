Comparing SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Mission Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 2 4 0 2.25 Mission Produce 0 2 5 0 2.71

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus target price of $176.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Mission Produce has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.91%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Mission Produce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Mission Produce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 2.89 $121.30 million $2.75 64.03 Mission Produce $862.30 million 1.69 $28.80 million $0.78 26.46

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce. Mission Produce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 5.05% 20.59% 8.16% Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Mission Produce on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, marketing services and product support, and a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. It offers its products under LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. As of January 3, 2021, the company had approximately 570 branches in 45 U.S. States and six Canadian provinces. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

