Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 2.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 6,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,724,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

