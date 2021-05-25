ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,809,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 195,538 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 1.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $836,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 196,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,830. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

