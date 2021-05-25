Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $65,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.48 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

