Constellation Price Down 46.8% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Constellation has a total market cap of $56.05 million and $2.35 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.46 or 0.00943824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.09769934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.