Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

NYSE CLR opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

