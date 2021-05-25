Contrasting Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.91 $34.77 million $1.95 16.76 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.55 $8.35 million $1.30 18.19

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peoples Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Middlefield Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.55%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 23.05% 9.99% 1.16% Middlefield Banc 19.16% 8.04% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; fiduciary and trust; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. It also operates 85 ATMs. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 full-service banking centers and financial brokerage offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

