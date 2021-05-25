Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 3.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

